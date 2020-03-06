Traffic

Multi-vehicle crash shuts Interstate 95 northbound in Bucks County

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A crash involving at least four vehicles shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Bucks County.

The crash happened during the Friday morning commute north of the Street Road exit.

The view from Chopper 6 showed two cars and two SUVs that were heavily damaged.

Two of the vehicles were off the road, with one of those vehicles - an SUV - nearly on its side.

One of the cars apparently hit a tree, while another car had its back end caved in.

There was no immediate word on a cause of this crash or any injuries.

Multiple fire, police and EMS crews were on the scene.
