Multi-vehicle crashes snarl traffic on Route 422

Route 422 crashes snarl traffic. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on October 17, 2018.

ROYERSFORD, Pa. (WPVI) --
Two multi-vehicle crashes snarled traffic during the morning rush in Montgomery County.

Around 7 a.m. Wednesday, authorities say two trucks and a car collided on Route 422 eastbound approaching Royersford.

Crews were working to clear the scene. There is no word on injuries.

At the same time, emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Township Line Road near the ramp to Route 422 westbound.

Officials say both drivers were injured. Their conditions have not been released.

