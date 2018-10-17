Multi-vehicle crashes snarl traffic on Route 422

ROYERSFORD, Pa. (WPVI) --Two multi-vehicle crashes snarled traffic during the morning rush in Montgomery County.
Around 7 a.m. Wednesday, authorities say two trucks and a car collided on Route 422 eastbound approaching Royersford.
Crews were working to clear the scene. There is no word on injuries.
At the same time, emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Township Line Road near the ramp to Route 422 westbound.
Officials say both drivers were injured. Their conditions have not been released.
