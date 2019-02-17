Multiple Center City streets temporarily shut down to accommodate equipment transportation

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --Dozens of Center City streets are being shut down Sunday.
This is to accommodate a helicopter that will be hoisting heavy equipment onto a roof.
Some of the detours are in effect now and will impact not only drivers but some SEPTA riders too.
Video just received by Action News shows cars being towed from 15th and Market.
Workers are clearing traffic on Market between 15th and 19th.
That's just one of a dozen or so roads downtown affected by the helicopter lift.
Some SEPTA bus and trolley routes will also be affected intermittently between 4 a.m. and 3 p.m.
During that time, street-level entrances to 15th Street Station on the Market Frankford Line, and the City Hall Station on the Broad Street Line will have limited access.
Subway-surface trolleys will bypass 19th Street Station.
Regional Rail is not affected.
A full list of closures can be found HERE.
