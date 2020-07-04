Traffic

Atlantic City Expressway crashes injure multiple people on July 4th Weekend

WINSLOW TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Multiple people have been injured in two separate accidents hours apart on the Atlantic City Expressway during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

A crash involving a tractor trailer has shut down the eastbound lanes of the Atlantic City Expressway in Egg Harbor Township.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday near mile marker 9.

Authorities said a tractor trailer and another vehicle crashed into each other.

The impact sent the tractor trailer off the roadway and into woods.



Injuries have been reported. A medical helicopter was sent to the scene.

Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, three people were injured after a fiery crash on the expressway.

Police said two cars collided in the westbound lanes near the Cross Keys Road exit in Winslow Township.

The impact caused one of the vehicles to catch fire.

Firefighters arrived and quickly put out the flames.

The three victims were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on what caused either crash.
