Multiple injuries reported in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash

TREDYFFRIN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a serious crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Saturday afternoon.It happened in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike just beyond Exit 29 in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County.Officials said two cars are involved and multiple people are injured. The extent of any of the injuries is not known at this time.The eastbound lanes of the Turnpike are shut down at Route 29 as officials investigate.