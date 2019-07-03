Traffic

Multiple injuries reported when trash truck overturns on outbound side of Lincoln Tunnel

UNION CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Multiple people were injured when a sanitation truck went out of control, crashed through guardrails and overturned in the westbound lanes of Route 495 in Union City.

The crash involving multiple vehicles happened around 1:00 p.m. off the Palisade Avenue overpass in Weekhawken Township on Wednesday afternoon and brought traffic to a halt.

Apparently the garbage truck lost control on 32nd Street and slammed into several vehicles before going over the edge of the road.

A witness said the truck teetered like a seesaw before it finally fell onto the highway.
At least seven people were taken to Jersey City Medical Center, one person was taken to Palisades Meridian Health and four people were taken to Hoboken University Medical Center. They were all said to be stable.

Outbound Lincoln Tunnel traffic was closed while westbound Route 495 is closed entering Union City and traffic is being diverted. Commuters are strongly encouraged to use the Holland Tunnel or George Washington Bridge as an alternate route.

Officials suspended bus service from the Port Authority Bus Terminal for several hours, but limited service resumed at 4:30 p.m. Commuters were advised to expect delays.


NJ Transit Rail, PATH, and NY Waterways are cross-honoring for bus passengers. NY Waterways was experiencing high passenger volumes and delays were reported on all routes.

Due to the closure at Port Authority, commuters were experiencing crowded conditions at Penn Station as well.

It is not yet clear what sparked the crash. The Hudson County Prosecutors Office is leading the investigation.
