Multiple people injured in crash in Newark

Multiple people injured in crash in Newark.

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
Police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries in Newark, Delaware.

The crash occurred on South College Avenue at Welsh Tract Road.

Four people were injured in the crash.

All of the victims were taken to Christiana Hospital, one of which was flown.

Southbound South College Avenue is closed at West Chestnut Hill Road.

Traffic on Welsh Tract Road cannot enter the intersection at South College Avenue.

The roadway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

