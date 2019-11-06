Southbound I-95 reopens in Delaware after violent crash shuts down portion of roadway overnight; multiple people injured

NOW:

I-95S is reopened after serious crash in Wilmington, DE. @6abc pic.twitter.com/n2TMdUITZX — Corey Davis (@CoreyDavis6abc) November 6, 2019

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A serious crash between a car and an SUV closed down a portion of I-95 south in Delaware for some time late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.It happened on I-95 southbound near Route 202 and the Brandywine River Bridge in Wilmington.Investigators are confirming that three people were taken to the hospital, one to Alfred I. duPont Children's Hospital and two others to Christiana Hospital.Officials aren't confirming ages nor patient conditions at this time as they work to clear the scene. Debris was scattered across the interstate and along the sides of the road.All lanes on I-95 south were been shut down around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officials reopened some lanes to traffic around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.The accident involves an older model SUV and a car, both of which suffered major damage.