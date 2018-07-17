EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3773290" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Multiple school buses crash in Medford Lakes, New Jersey. See raw video from Chopper 6 on July 16, 2018.

Emergency dispatchers say up to 24 injuries were reported after several school buses collided in Burlington County, New Jersey.The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday at Tuckerton Road and Lenape Trail in Medford Lakes.Officials said the accident involved five school buses transporting campers from Katz JCC/JCC Camps at Medford.The view from Chopper 6 showed four buses stopped in a row, while another was parked on the other side of the street. Several of the buses were visibly damaged."We were quickly able to do some triage, we were able to determine a total of 24 individuals needed to be transported to the hospital for minor injuries," said Medford Township Police Chief Richard Meder.Four of the buses needed to be towed from the scene due to extensive damage.A statement released by Medford police said first responders identified 21 children, one adult staff member, and two bus drivers with injuries that were all determined to be minor in nature. Each of the injured was transported to Virtua Voorhees and Virtua Mount Holly Hospitals for treatment of their injuries.Sixty-seven campers and 10 staff members were taken off the buses and were then transported back to the JCC Camp on additional buses to be reunified with their families.Katz JCC/JCC Camps at Medford said they were communicating directly with the families of campers and issued a statement thanking the first responders for their prompt response.An investigation into the cause of this crash continues.------