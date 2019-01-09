A police chase that began in Delaware ended in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday night.It happened around 7:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95.Authorities said a naked man drove the wrong way on I-95 for at least 10 miles before state police were able to stop him.He kept driving into Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania State Police became involved.When the suspect entered the area of Philadelphia International Airport, troopers used spike strips to flatten the tires.The vehicle came to a stop, but not before striking a state police vehicle, which was towed from the scene with minor damage.Police said the driver was completely naked. He was not hurt in the crash but was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.There were also reports of a second accident further south on I-95, approaching the Essington Avenue exit.Chopper 6 was overhead as traffic was stalled for miles on Southbound I-95 as police investigated.The suspect's name has not been released.There is no word on any charges.No one was injured in the crash which remains under investigation at this time.------