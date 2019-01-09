POLICE CHASE

Naked man driving the wrong way down I-95 causes traffic nightmare

EMBED </>More Videos

Chopper 6 overhead as the southbound lanes of I-95 are shut down near the Island Avenue on-ramp following a crash, January 9, 2019

By
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A police chase that began in Delaware ended in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday night.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95.

Authorities said a naked man drove the wrong way on I-95 for at least 10 miles before state police were able to stop him.

He kept driving into Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania State Police became involved.

When the suspect entered the area of Philadelphia International Airport, troopers used spike strips to flatten the tires.

The vehicle came to a stop, but not before striking a state police vehicle, which was towed from the scene with minor damage.

Police said the driver was completely naked. He was not hurt in the crash but was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

There were also reports of a second accident further south on I-95, approaching the Essington Avenue exit.

Chopper 6 was overhead as traffic was stalled for miles on Southbound I-95 as police investigated.

The suspect's name has not been released.

There is no word on any charges.

No one was injured in the crash which remains under investigation at this time.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newspolice chase
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLICE CHASE
Manhunt in South Philly for man who fled after police chase, crash
Man accused of shooting at police during chase charged
Police: Suspect arrested after allegedly firing shots at officers during chase
Robbery suspects lead police on chase through Pennypack Park
More police chase
TRAFFIC
Child killed, father and brother injured in Burlington County crash
Driver crashes into Mount Airy doctor's office
1 dead after car hits utility pole in West Windsor
1 dead, 2 injured in crash near Philly police office in Juniata
More Traffic
Top Stories
Manhunt in South Philly for man who fled after police chase, crash
Homeless man involved in GoFundMe scandal arrested in Philly
Transplanted Eagles fan tours NOLA hot spots
AccuWeather: Bitter Wind Chills, Weekend Snow
President Trump signs NJ high school students' bill into law
1st child death associated with flu reported in New Jersey
Hundreds spot meteor over the East Coast
Police: 2 men sought for robbing man at ATM in Center City
Show More
Child killed, father and brother injured in Burlington County crash
Sisters, ages 12 and 14, accused of killing their mother
Hundreds of praying mantises invade woman's home
Protests over death of man who went to police asking for help
MLK Day of Service 2019 plans announced for Philadelphia
More News