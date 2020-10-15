Person struck by multiple vehicles on Northeast Extension of Pennsylvania Turnpike; northbound lanes closed

Officials said a pedestrian was struck by multiple vehicles on the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Thursday morning.It happened around 5 a.m. in the northbound lanes just past the Quakertown exit.Police said the person who was struck is critically injured and medics and rescue crews are at the scene.All northbound lanes are closed and drivers are being forced onto Route 663 instead.Officials said to expect major delays. Motorists should avoid the area if possible.An alternate route of travel would be to take Route 309 northbound to I-78 to Route 22 and then back to the Northeast Extension.