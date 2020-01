MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike is backed up for miles due to an accident in Bucks County on Thursday night.Authorities say a tractor-trailer jackknifed between Lansdale and Quakertown around 3:30 p.m. at mile marker 43.6 in Milford Township.Police say the driver somehow lost control and jackknifed in the median.Chopper 6 was over the accident where crews have opened one lane in both directions as police conduct their investigation.No injuries have been reported.