Northeast Extension shut down after tractor-trailer accident in Bucks County

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike is shut down in both directions due to an accident in Bucks County.

Authorities say a tractor-trailer jackknifed between Lansdale and Quakertown around 3:30 p.m. at mile marker 43.6 in Milford Township.

Police say the driver somehow lost control and jackknifed in the median.

No injuries have been reported.

The extension is closed in both directions as police work to clear the scene.
