U.S. & WORLD

New report shows most expensive vehicles to insure

EMBED </>More Videos

New report shows most expensive vehicles to insure. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on September 23, 2018.

Are you in the market for a new vehicle?

If so, this study is for you.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has released its list of the most expensive vehicles to insure.

Topping the list was the Tesla Model S electric.

It costs, on average, nearly $1,800 per year for insurance.

It was followed by the Mercedes Benz S Class LWB at just over $1,500 a year.

Third was the Mitsubishi Lancer.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficu.s. & worldinsurancetesla
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Florida man drives jet ski on the street
Typo painted on to the side of a jetliner
Robotic jellyfish designed to monitor delicate coral reefs
Swiss designers unveil solar-powered yacht
Hundreds mark Hurricane Maria anniversary with rally near Trump resort
More u.s. & world
TRAFFIC
Baby killed, 3 others injured in Bucks County crash
Tacony Palmyra Bridge reopens after being stuck in open position
Ramps connecting I-95 with Pa. Turnpike set to open
Traffic law crackdown coming to Center City
More Traffic
Top Stories
Teen critical after shooting in Kensington
Suspect wanted for sex offenses against minors spotted in New Hope
Man wounded in shooting outside Kensington nightclub
Dispute between neighbors leads to double stabbing in Kensington
Shootout leaves man wounded in city's Olney section
Eagles fans excited for Carson Wentz's return to the field
Man critically wounded after shooting near Temple University
2 wounded after shooting in Trenton
Show More
Firefighters battle 4-alarm apartment fire in Bear, Delaware
Police: Man dies after being shot, assaulted with metal chain
7 people rescued from stuck Ferris wheel in Camden Co.
Bucks Co. teen found 2 days after crashing car into ditch
AccuWeather: Light Rain, Drizzle
More News