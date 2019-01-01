TRAFFIC

New year means higher Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls, again

EMBED </>More Videos

New year means higher Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls, again.Watch this report from Action News Mornings on January 1, 2019.

PITTSBURGH --
If a new year is beckoning, Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls must be about to go up.

For the 11th year in a row, motorists will pay more to drive the 359-mile roadway that stretches from the Delaware River to Ohio.

Tolls will rise 6 percent for all motorists beginning Sunday. For passenger vehicles traveling the length of the Turnpike, that means an increase from $55 to $58.30 for cash payers and $39.25 to $41.60 for E-ZPass tag holders.

Not everyone thinks it's necessary. State Auditor General Eugene DePasquale says increasing tolls could eventually lead motorists to choose other routes. His office is conducting a review of turnpike finances and usage.

Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission CEO Mark Compton tells the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette the agency hasn't seen signs of a sustained drop in usage.

___

Information from: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newspennsylvania turnpiketoll road
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
4 injured in crash in Newark
Officer injured after vehicle hits police cruiser in Tacony
Sinkhole closes down street in Kensington
Driver killed after slamming into tree on Roosevelt Boulevard
More Traffic
Top Stories
Parking restrictions, road closures for today's Mummers Parade
Mummers making final preps for New Year's parade strut
AccuWeather: Blustery, Mild New Year's Day
Philly's first homicide of 2019 occurs minutes into new year
Police: Suspect arrested after allegedly firing shots at officers during chase
Suspect sought after 3 shot in Hunting Park restaurant
Court strikes down NJ graduation test requirements
Home partially collapses in Grays Ferry
Show More
Nick Foles to start at QB on Sunday against Chicago
Eagles' fans excited over team heading to the playoffs
Celebrations held across Philly as 2019 arrives
3 injured in Germantown house fire
Hazmat in Plumsteadville; shelter in place order lifted
More News