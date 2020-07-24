Traffic

New Jersey MVC adds more online registration categories

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission announced it has added more opportunities for customers to complete transactions online.

The commission said customers will now be able to renew registrations for historic vehicles, government vehicles and vehicles used by blind and disabled veterans.

The new services became available Friday.

The MVC said there have been 20 additional categories made available for online renewal in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A full list of the new categories can be seen here.

"We are moving as much of our work onto the MVC website as we can, without sacrificing the critical fraud protections in place to secure our customers' identities and property," MVC Chief Administrator Sue Fulton said in a statement.

For more information on MVC services, including available online transactions, visit NJMVC.gov.
