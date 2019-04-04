NJ Townsend's Inlet Bridge won't be ready for Memorial Day

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Thursday morning, the Borough of Avalon officials say there is no indication of when the construction on the Townsend's Inlet Bridge will be complete.The bridge connects Sea Isle City to Avalon.Those officials also say they've been told by Cape May County engineers, the bridge construction will not be complete by Memorial Day weekend.The original plan for the roughly $8 million project was to have it be complete by no later than Memorial Day weekend.But now Avalon officials say they are supposed to be given updates every two weeks by the county, however, that hasn't been happening regularly.The issue that's put the construction behind is allegedly one of the bridge's vertical supports having to be reset.This comes as a huge blow to several businesses in both Sea Isle and Avalon.Many businesses depend on an easy flow back and forth between the two and now say its unlikely patrons will travel back out to the Garden State Parkway to make the commute.