NJ Transit Access Link bus, SUV collide in Camden County

BERLIN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- There are multiple injuries being reported after an SUV and a New Jersey Transit Access Link bus collided in Berlin, Camden County.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. Friday on Cross Keys Road near New Freedom Road.

At least two injuries have been reported.



One person was removed from the wreckage after being trapped for more than a half hour, authorities tell Action News.

Cross Keys Road between Watsontown and Turnersville is closed in both directions.

Chopper 6: NJ Transit bus, SUV collide in Berlin, Camden County on August 23, 2019.

