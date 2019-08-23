NJ Transit Access Link bus, SUV collide in Camden County

Steering wheel on the grass after crash involving SUV and NJ Transit Access van. At Cross Keys Rd. near New Freedom Rd. in Berlin, NJ. Two injured. ⁦@6abc⁩ pic.twitter.com/be57sjU9RO — TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) August 23, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5487803" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6: NJ Transit bus, SUV collide in Berlin, Camden County on August 23, 2019.

BERLIN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- There are multiple injuries being reported after an SUV and a New Jersey Transit Access Link bus collided in Berlin, Camden County.It happened around 5:45 a.m. Friday on Cross Keys Road near New Freedom Road.At least two injuries have been reported.One person was removed from the wreckage after being trapped for more than a half hour, authorities tell Action News.Cross Keys Road between Watsontown and Turnersville is closed in both directions.