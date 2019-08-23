NJ Transit Access Link bus, SUV collide in Camden County

It happened around 5:45 a.m. Friday on Cross Keys Road near New Freedom Road.
At least two injuries have been reported.
Steering wheel on the grass after crash involving SUV and NJ Transit Access van. At Cross Keys Rd. near New Freedom Rd. in Berlin, NJ. Two injured. @6abc pic.twitter.com/be57sjU9RO— TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) August 23, 2019
One person was removed from the wreckage after being trapped for more than a half hour, authorities tell Action News.
Cross Keys Road between Watsontown and Turnersville is closed in both directions.