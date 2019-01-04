North Carolina man nearly killed after debris crashes through car windshield

A North Carolina man and his young daughter came within inches of disaster when debris came crashing through their windshield.Greg Henson was driving with his three-year-old daughter in the back seat when he saw something in the middle of the road.Seconds later, a car in front of him drove over the debris, sending it flying into the air.The object crashed through the driver's side, stopping inches from his face.Had it not also hit the roof, Henson says, it surely would have been much worse."It very well could've ended my life. I mean an inch lower and it would've gone through the windshield and into my face," says Henson.Henson suffered cuts and bruises from shattered glass.His daughter, he says, was mostly shielded as she was sitting behind him.------