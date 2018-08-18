TRAFFIC

Northbound lanes of Northeast extension shutdown due to accident

Northbound lanes of Northeast extension shutdown due to accident. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on August 18, 2018.

All northbound lanes of the Northeast extension between the Mid County toll plaza and the Lansdale exit have been closed while police investigate an accident.

The incident occurred just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday when a driver hit the back of a tractor-trailer and ended up trapped under the truck.

Two rescue crews were called to help pull the driver out.

She was rushed to Jefferson Hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

