Northbound Rt. 55 closed in Gloucester County

ELK TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
A truck overturned on the northbound lanes of Rt. 55 in Elk Twp., New Jersey just after 3:00 a.m. on Thursday.

All lanes are closed at Exit 45 which is for Buck Road.

State officials say there is a fuel spill on the roadway as well.

Traffic is being detoured around the mess.
It's not clear if there are any injuries in the crash, or how long it will take to clear the scene.

