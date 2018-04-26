Northeast Extension reopens after overnight crash

TELFORD, Pa. (WPVI) --A crash between two vehicles had part of the Northeast Extension closed from the Quakertown interchange in Bucks County to the Lansdale interchange in Montgomery County.
The roadway reopened just around 4:15 a.m.
The crash between a truck and a car happened early Thursday morning in the southbound lanes near the Ridge Road overpass in Telford.
A medical helicopter was called to the scene.
There is no word on that person's condition.
