Northeast Extension reopens following crash involving tractor-trailer

Part of the Northeast Extension has reopened following a crash involving a tractor-trailer.
The incident occurred around 4 a.m. Saturday after a tractor-trailer slammed into a disabled car in the southbound lanes near the Swamp Road overpass.
The impact of the crash caused the tractor-trailer to jackknife, rupturing both saddle tanks, causing diesel fuel to leak onto the roadway.
In addition to the ruptured fuel tanks, the tractor-trailer took out three sections of the guardrail.
Hazmat crews were on location to clean up the diesel fuel.
PennDOT crews were also on the scene to fix the barriers.
