NTSB: Straps corroded on Lehigh Tunnel conduit that fell, killing 1

Howard Sexton

SLATINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) --
Federal investigators say steel straps holding electrical conduits to the ceiling of a Pennsylvania Turnpike tunnel had corroded before a portion of conduit crashed through the windshield of a truck, killing the driver.

The National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday issued a preliminary report on the Feb. 21 accident inside the Lehigh Tunnel, about 70 miles north of Philadelphia.

The report says a 2016 inspection had found the corrosion and that the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission was in the process of awarding a contract to replace the straps when the accident happened.

Howard Sexton, 70, a Gloucester County, New Jersey truck driver, was killed when the section of conduit struck him in the head.

The NTSB plans to identify a cause in its final report along with safety recommendations.
