Off-duty firefighter crashes Maserati in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
An off-duty firefighter driving a Maserati struck a utility pole in the Wynnefield section of Philadelphia.

Police say the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control going around a curve.

It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday on North 56th Street at Overbrook Avenue.

The pole snapped in half and brought wires down on the car and across the street.

PECO was called to de-electrify the pole.

The firefighter was taken to Mercy Fitzerald Hospital in stable condition.

