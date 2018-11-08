Off-duty firefighter crashes Maserati in Philadelphia

An off-duty firefighter driving a Maserati struck a utility pole in the Wynnefield section of Philadelphia.Police say the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control going around a curve.It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday on North 56th Street at Overbrook Avenue.The pole snapped in half and brought wires down on the car and across the street.PECO was called to de-electrify the pole.The firefighter was taken to Mercy Fitzerald Hospital in stable condition.------