Officer injured after vehicle hits police cruiser in Tacony

TACONY (WPVI) --A Philadelphia police officer suffered minor injuries after another vehicle slammed into the police cruiser overnight.
It happened at the intersection of Magee Avenue and Charles Street in the city's Tacony section around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
Damage could be seen on the rear passenger door.
One officer was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The second officer in the cruiser was not hurt.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
