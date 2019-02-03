U.S. & WORLD

Officials say all 14 cleared after West Virginia bus crash

Officials say all 14 cleared after West Virginia bus crash.

BECKLEY, W. Va. --
Officials say all 14 people taken to hospitals after a charter bus carrying their high school girls basketball team rolled over in West Virginia have been medically cleared.

Berkeley County Schools officials say the bus was carrying a team from Martinsburg High School when it crashed Saturday night on a highway near Beckley. Officials previously said 16 people had been injured.

School officials said via Facebook post early Saturday that "all players transported to the Beckley area hospitals have been medically cleared including the player transported by air to Charleston, (West Virginia). She and her coach are en route to the hotel to be reunited with the team."

The team was leaving the Big Atlantic Classic tournament in Beckley.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

More News