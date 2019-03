EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 6 over truck crash on I-76 westbound past Montgomery Drive on March 29, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One lane is open on I-76 westbound near Montgomery Drive following a truck crash and oil spill earlier Friday morning.A crash in the eastbound lanes in the same area has been cleared.The tanker truck crash had the westbound lanes shut down for most of the morning.There was no word on injuries in either crash.