TRAFFIC

Overturned tractor-trailer jams traffic on Ben Franklin Bridge

EMBED </>More Videos

Overturned tractor-trailer jams Ben Franklin Bridge: Matt Pellman reports during Action News Mornings on June 15, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A crash involving a tractor-trailer continues to cause delays on the Ben Franklin Bridge heading into Philadelphia.

The crash happened at 5:30 a.m. Friday at the base of the bridge on the Philadelphia side.


Police tell Action News the driver lost control, causing the big rig to flip, landing on its side.

Video from Sky 6 near the scene showed the truck blocking two left lanes.

It took hours for crews using inflatable devices and a crane to right the vehicle.

At 10:30 a.m. the truck had been uprighted, but the two left lanes remained blocked.

Delays for motorists traveling into Philadelphia from Camden persisted.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newstraffic accidenttraffic delayCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
SUV crashes into home in Burlington County; driver tested for DUI
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
Truck hits downed tree on Pa. Turnpike, 6 more crashes follow
Toddlers survive alone for days after car wreck kills mother
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
More Traffic
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Show More
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
More News