Whoa! I-78 closed both directions btwn 22 split and 309 for an overturned truck.#LVTraffic pic.twitter.com/hAMOkyKzHm — TTWN Allentown (@TotalTrafficABE) February 25, 2020

UPPER MACGUNIE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An overturned tractor-trailer has shut down I-78 in both directions in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County.The crash happened early Tuesday morning at Route 22.The truck was carrying boxes. The boxes spilled onto the highway.Crews are working to clear the scene, but it's not known how long I-78 will be closed.Drivers are advised to take Route 22 as an alternate.