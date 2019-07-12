Overturned tractor trailer shuts down Pa. Turnpike

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- An overturned tractor trailer has shut down the Pennsylvania Turnpike for hours Friday morning.
The accident happened around 4 a.m. along the eastbound Turnpike.
All lanes are blocked past Downingtown (Exit 312).
No injuries have been reported, but crews say it will take a while to clean up the scene.
Drivers are encouraged to stick to alternative routes including Route 100 to 202 to 29 to get back on the Turnpike.
