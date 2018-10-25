An overturned truck is causing traffic troubles in Gloucester County.It happened in the northbound lanes of Rt. 55 in Elk Township just after 3 a.m. Thursday.All lanes were closed at Exit 45, which is for Buck Road. By 4:15 a.m., the southbound side was reopened and one lane of the northbound side was able to get by.State officials say there is a fuel spill on the roadway, as well.Traffic is being detoured around the mess.It's not clear if there are any injuries in the crash.-----