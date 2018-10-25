ELK TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --An overturned truck is causing traffic troubles in Gloucester County.
It happened in the northbound lanes of Rt. 55 in Elk Township just after 3 a.m. Thursday.
All lanes were closed at Exit 45, which is for Buck Road. By 4:15 a.m., the southbound side was reopened and one lane of the northbound side was able to get by.
State officials say there is a fuel spill on the roadway, as well.
Traffic is being detoured around the mess.
It's not clear if there are any injuries in the crash.
-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps