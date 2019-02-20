Overturned truck closes ramp from I-476 NB to I-76 WB

An overturned truck has shut down the ramp from I-476 northbound to I-76 westbound in Conshohocken, Montgomery County.The truck overturned around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on the Blue Route NB and spilled a load of ash onto the roadway.The crash has closed the ramp to Matsonford Road to the Schuylkill Expressway.Crews are working to clean up the mess.The driver of the truck was not hurt, and no other vehicles were involved.Pennsylvania State Police expect the ramp to be closed for a few hours.-----