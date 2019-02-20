TRAFFIC

Overturned truck closes ramp from I-476 NB to I-76 WB

EMBED </>More Videos

Overturned truck closes ramp from I-476NB to I-76WB. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on February 20, 2019.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (WPVI) --
An overturned truck has shut down the ramp from I-476 northbound to I-76 westbound in Conshohocken, Montgomery County.

The truck overturned around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on the Blue Route NB and spilled a load of ash onto the roadway.

The crash has closed the ramp to Matsonford Road to the Schuylkill Expressway.

Crews are working to clean up the mess.

The driver of the truck was not hurt, and no other vehicles were involved.

Pennsylvania State Police expect the ramp to be closed for a few hours.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictrafficcrashaccidentBlue RouteSchuylkill ExpresswayConshohocken Borough
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Interchange near Scudder Falls Bridge closing until summer
I-676 WB reopens after tractor trailer crash
Center City streets reopen following equipment transportation
Woman injured after hitting pothole on highway in York County
More Traffic
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Snow and Sleet Wednesday
Check School Closings and Delays
PennDOT announces vehicle restrictions for Wednesday
Philly courts closed Wednesday due to impending storm
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Murphy declares State of Emergency for N.J. ahead of storm
NJ veteran says service dog saved his life
Police: Man with 5 prior DUI convictions kills woman in crash
Person struck by SEPTA High Speed Line
Show More
Ex-officer accused of sexually assaulting witnesses, suspects
Man shot in head outside of Chinese restaurant
Man injured after backhoe topples in King of Prussia
More News