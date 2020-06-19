Traffic

Overturned tractor trailer dumps sand on Pennsylvania Turnpike

FORT WASHINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An overturned tractor trailer dumped sand onto the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Fort Washington causing a major backup during the morning rush.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday on the eastbound lanes of the Turnpike approaching Virginia Drive.

Chopper 6 overhead showed the truck on its side with its load of sand all over the roadway.

Crews are working to remove the sand before they can clear the accident scene.
