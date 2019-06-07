Traffic

Overturned truck slows traffic on I-95 SB in Newport, Delaware

NEWPORT, Del. -- Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of where an overturned truck has slowed traffic in the southbound lanes of Interstate-95 in Newport.

It happened around 3:37 p.m. Friday.

There is also heavy debris spilled from the truck on the roadway.

Interstate-95, south of Churchman's Road currently has the shoulder lane open for traffic.

There is no word of any injuries.

Motorists can expect delays.
