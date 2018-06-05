An overturned dump truck has created traffic delays on Route 1 near the Christiana Mall.It happened just after 3 a.m. Tuesday on the northbound lanes of Route 1 near Route 273 in Christiana.The truck was carrying ash, a byproduct of burned-off coal.The ash is sticky and making it difficult for road crews to remove.The crash shut down both sides of Route 1 for a period time. The southbound lanes were opened around 5 a.m. The northbound lanes remain closed.Chopper 6 showed traffic backed up approaching the scene. Drivers were being diverted off of Route 1.No injuries have been reported.------