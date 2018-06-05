TRAFFIC

Overturned dump truck spills ash, blocks Route 1 near Christiana Mall

EMBED </>More Videos

Dump truck overturns in Delaware: Matt Pellman reports during Action News Mornings on June 5, 2018. (WPVI)

CHRISTIANA, Del. (WPVI) --
An overturned dump truck has created traffic delays on Route 1 near the Christiana Mall.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Tuesday on the northbound lanes of Route 1 near Route 273 in Christiana.

The truck was carrying ash, a byproduct of burned-off coal.



The ash is sticky and making it difficult for road crews to remove.

The crash shut down both sides of Route 1 for a period time. The southbound lanes were opened around 5 a.m. The northbound lanes remain closed.

Chopper 6 showed traffic backed up approaching the scene. Drivers were being diverted off of Route 1.

No injuries have been reported.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficdelaware newstrafficaccidentcrashmallNewark
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
SUV crashes into home in Burlington County; driver tested for DUI
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
Truck hits downed tree on Pa. Turnpike, 6 more crashes follow
Toddlers survive alone for days after car wreck kills mother
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
More Traffic
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News