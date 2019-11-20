Overturned vehicle shuts down portion of Route 422 westbound

LIMERICK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials have shut down a portion of Route 422 westbound after a vehicle overturned in the roadway Wednesday morning.Police said a driver lost control of his truck and flipped it near the ramp area.The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.Officials have closed the westbound lanes of Route 422 between Limerick/Linfield and Sanatoga exits while they investigate.Expect detours in the area.