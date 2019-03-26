Pennsylvania Turnpike EB reopens following crash, dish soap spill on roadway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5217881" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 Video: Crews work to clean up soapy mess on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on March 26, 2019.

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A crash involving a commercial truck carrying dish soap and another vehicle shut down a portion of the Pennsylvania Turnpike during the early morning hours Tuesday.The Turnpike eastbound was shut down between Downingtown (Exit 312) and Valley Forge (Exit 326) around 2:30 a.m.Action News is told after the crash, the truck struck a bridge resulting in jugs of dish soap spilling out onto the Turnpike.The eastbound lanes remained shut down until approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday..The view from Chopper 6 showed the tractor trailer had been split apart.Drivers were directed to take Route 100 southbound to the 30 Bypass eastbound to 202 northbound to avoid the crash site as crews worked to clear up the soap and debris.There were no injuries reported.