PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Parking in the Art Museum area gets tougher Tuesday.As of 7 a.m., parking will be prohibited on parts of Pennsylvania Avenue from 22nd Street to 23rd Street and parts of Park Towne Place from 22nd Street to 24th Street.The restrictions are connected to the Made in America Festival which will be held on the Parkway this coming weekend. More closures will go into place in the coming days.