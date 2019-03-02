Part of Northeast Extension closed due to crash involving tractor-trailer

Part of the Northeast Extension is closed this morning due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer.The incident occurred around 4 a.m. Saturday after a tractor-trailer slammed into a disabled car in the southbound lanes near the Swamp Road overpass.The impact of the crash caused the tractor-trailer to jackknife, rupturing both saddle tanks, causing diesel fuel to leak onto the roadway.In addition to the ruptured fuel tanks, the tractor-trailer took out three sections of the guardrail.Hazmat crews are on location working to clean up the diesel fuel.PennDOT crews are also on the scene working to fix the barriers.The closure is expected to last through most of the morning.-----