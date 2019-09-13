PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Schuylkill Expressway eastbound is shutting down all weekend for roadwork.
I-76 EB will be closed between 30th Street and South Street.
The closure begins at 11 p.m. Friday and runs to 5 a.m. Monday.
Crews will be repaving and resurfacing the Schuylkill so it's all ready for the Monday morning commute.
Drivers can take the Vine Street Expressway and I-95 as alternates.
Part of Schuylkill Expressway eastbound to be closed all weekend for roadwork
SCHUYLKILL EXPRESSWAY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More