Part of Schuylkill Expressway eastbound to be closed all weekend for roadwork

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Schuylkill Expressway eastbound is shutting down all weekend for roadwork.I-76 EB will be closed between 30th Street and South Street.The closure begins at 11 p.m. Friday and runs to 5 a.m. Monday.Crews will be repaving and resurfacing the Schuylkill so it's all ready for the Monday morning commute.Drivers can take the Vine Street Expressway and I-95 as alternates.