Schuylkill Expressway

Part of Schuylkill Expressway eastbound to be closed all weekend for roadwork

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Schuylkill Expressway eastbound is shutting down all weekend for roadwork.

I-76 EB will be closed between 30th Street and South Street.

The closure begins at 11 p.m. Friday and runs to 5 a.m. Monday.

Crews will be repaving and resurfacing the Schuylkill so it's all ready for the Monday morning commute.

Drivers can take the Vine Street Expressway and I-95 as alternates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficschuylkill expresswayphilly newstraffic
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCHUYLKILL EXPRESSWAY
Crash involving mail truck creates delays on Schuylkill Expressway
I-76 construction wraps up early
Portion of Schuylkill Expressway EB closing all weekend
Truck catches fire on I-76 westbound
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 killed in Plymouth Township head-on crash, captured on dashcam
3 NJ teens file lawsuit against e-cigarette manufacturer Juul
Eddie Money, singer known for 'Two Tickets to Paradise,' dies at 70
Google Earth helps find body of Florida man missing since 1997
Young mom cleared of killing her newborn baby
Suspect knocks down 87-year-old, steals payroll bag
Philly CEO heads to Bahamas to help with recovery efforts
Show More
2 injured in Roosevelt Boulevard crash in Feltonville
AccuWeather: Clouds, some sun, much cooler today
Debate Fact Check: What's true, what's false
Democratic debate: Fiery exchanges over costs of health care
Neighbors in South Philadelphia on lookout for serial burglar
More TOP STORIES News