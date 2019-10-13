Part of Schuylkill Expressway eastbound to close weekend of October 11

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Part of the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) eastbound will remain closed Saturday night as work on the highway continues.The lanes will be closed between the 30th Street and South Street exits. The eastbound lanes will remain closed until 5 a.m. on Monday, October 14.PennDOT says the closure is for pavement repairs.Even after the highway reopens on Monday, there will still be some lane closures throughout the week.There will be another Schuylkill shutdown the weekend of October 18.Here is the full plan as released by PennDOT:Eastbound Interstate 76 will be closed and detoured between the 30th Street and South Street interchanges in Center City Philadelphia this weekend, at night next week, and next weekend for viaduct rehabilitation and repaving.Weather permitting, the work schedule on eastbound I-76 between the 30th Street and South Street interchanges is:-Friday, October 11, eastbound I-76 will be reduced to a single lane at 9:00 PM then closed completely from 11:00 PM until 5:00 AM Monday, October 14 for pavement repairs and repaving;-Monday, October 14, through Thursday, October 17, eastbound I-76 will be reduced to a single lane at 9:00 PM, then closed completely each night from 11:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for rehabilitation and repainting of the overhead viaduct. During the weeknight closing, eastbound I-76 traffic will exit at 30th Street, follow 30th Street around the station, turn left on Chestnut Street and right on Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp back to eastbound I-76 at Walnut Street; and-Friday, October 18, eastbound I-76 will be reduced to a single lane at 9:00 PM then closed completely from 11:00 PM until 5:00 AM Monday, October 21, for continuing pavement repairs and repaving. During the weekend closure of eastbound I-76, motorists will be directed to follow eastbound I-676 to southbound Interstate 95 to access I-76, or exit at 30th Street, follow 30th Street around the station, turn right on Market Street, left on 38th Street and straight on University Avenue to 34th Street to access the ramp to eastbound I-76.During the weekend closure of eastbound I-76, the following ramps will be closed from 11:00 PM Fridays to 5:00 AM Mondays:-Westbound I-676 ramp to eastbound I-76: I-676 motorists will be detoured west on I-76 to the Montgomery Drive/West River Drive exit, then take the ramp to eastbound I-76 and follow the detour at 30th Street; and-Walnut Street ramp to eastbound I-76: Motorists will be directed to follow Walnut Street, turn left on 38th Street and go straight on University Avenue to 34th Street and the ramp to eastbound I-76.Westbound I-76 also will be restricted to a single lane on Monday, October 14, through Thursday, October 17, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning between the 30th Street and Interstate 676 for rehabilitation of the Schuylkill Avenue viaduct over the expressway.In addition, the right deceleration lane on westbound I-76 approaching the ramp to 30th Street will be closed periodically on Monday, October 14, through Friday, October 18, from 9:30 AM to 3:00 PM, for concrete placement under the viaduct.Drivers are advised to use an alternate route or allow extra time when traveling through the work areas during the lane closures because significant backups and delays will occur.Next week's scheduled overnight closings of westbound I-76 may be adjusted to start later than 11 PM if necessary to accommodate motorists leaving the sports complex in South Philadelphia.