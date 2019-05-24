Parts of I-76 in New Jersey closed for emergency repairs

GLOUCESTER CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Holiday travelers are being warned that several lanes of Interstate 76 are going to be closed in Gloucester City, New Jersey because of emergency repairs.Camden County officials say motorists on I-76 heading to or from Philadelphia via the Walt Whitman or Ben Franklin bridges should expect congestion and delays, and are encouraged to consider alternate routes.The following closure plan was released on Friday afternoon:-As of 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 24, the two left-most lanes of I-76 WESTBOUND were closed for emergency concrete deck repairs. The remaining four lanes of the roadway will remain open. This work is expected to be completed by 7 p.m. Friday.-Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, the two right-most lanes and shoulder of I-76 EASTBOUND will be closed for emergency deck repairs. This work is expected to last approximately eight hours.-Once work on the right lanes is complete, a single left lane and shoulder on I-76 EASTBOUND will be closed until about noon on Saturday, May 25 for emergency repairs. There are normally five lanes in the eastbound direction. At least three lanes will remain open while the repairs are being made.-Klemm Avenue was also closed at approximately 12:30 p.m. Friday and will remain closed for the duration of the emergency work, which is expected to end around noon on Saturday, May 25. Motorists are advised to use Market Street as an alternate route.