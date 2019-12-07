PATCO relaunches Owl Service with some changes

The Owl Service includes several safety changes following a sexual assault in January and feedback from a community task force.
Changes to #PATCO's owl service begin TODAY (12/7/19):— PATCO (@RidePATCO) December 7, 2019
Overnight trains will run every 60 minutes (instead of 45) between 12a-4a on weekdays & 2a-5a on weekends. No changes to station hours and a police officer will be onboard trains.
🔗 https://t.co/9t256W8nWb pic.twitter.com/8RbYkp1xUC
The transit agency now plans to keep all stations open 24/7 except for the 9th and Locust Street stop in Center City.
There will be only one train that shuttles back and forth every hour so riders are encouraged to get on, even if it's going in the wrong direction, instead of waiting at the station.
A police officer will be onboard from midnight to 4 a.m. weekdays and 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. on weekends.
ONLINE: http://ridepatco.org/owl/