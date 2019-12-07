PATCO relaunches Owl Service with some changes

Changes to #PATCO's owl service begin TODAY (12/7/19):



Overnight trains will run every 60 minutes (instead of 45) between 12a-4a on weekdays & 2a-5a on weekends. No changes to station hours and a police officer will be onboard trains.



