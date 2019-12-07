Traffic

PATCO relaunches Owl Service with some changes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At midnight Saturday, PATCO relaunched its overnight service.

The Owl Service includes several safety changes following a sexual assault in January and feedback from a community task force.



The transit agency now plans to keep all stations open 24/7 except for the 9th and Locust Street stop in Center City.

There will be only one train that shuttles back and forth every hour so riders are encouraged to get on, even if it's going in the wrong direction, instead of waiting at the station.

A police officer will be onboard from midnight to 4 a.m. weekdays and 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. on weekends.

ONLINE: http://ridepatco.org/owl/
