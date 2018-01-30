TRAFFIC

PATCO responds to commuter concerns: We'll have afternoon/evening service

CAMDEN (WPVI) --
PATCO is responding to commuter concerns that train service might stop before the afternoon rush hour.

A statement posted on PATCO's Twitter account Tuesday morning reads:

"We have received several inquiries and wanted to clarify any confusion, we will have afternoon/evening service. We will be releasing an updated afternoon/evening schedule in the next few hours. The afternoon/evening schedule will have similar headway times as this morning."

In the morning, PATCO was running on a modified schedule with trains running every 10 minutes westbound to Philadelphia during rush hour and every 10-20 minutes eastbound to Lindenwold.

The delays are due to a commuter train heading from New Jersey to Philadelphia hitting part of a downed utility pole Monday morning.

Transit officials say the utility pole appeared to have been hit first by a freight train on an upper track, leaving a section hanging over a wall and in the path of the PATCO train.

The train was carrying 23 passengers, eight of whom were PATCO employees. Four riders suffered minor injuries as a result of the abrupt deceleration, according to PATCO.

The shutdown created major traffic jams in the Philadelphia area.

ONLINE: http://www.ridepatco.org/

