PATCO resumes normal service after earlier power problems

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
PATCO has resumed normal service after power problems forced the closure of several stations in Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon.

The regional rail carrier says a fault in a power line provided by SEPTA required emergency repairs at the stations along Locust Street.

The work was completed in time for the 4:12 p.m. EB out of 15th/16th and Locust to depart.

"We sincerely appreciate your patience during this service disruption. Thanks for riding!" PATCO said in a tweet.

PATCO carried just under 11 million passengers in 2017, an average of about 39,000 per weekday.

