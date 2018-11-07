Pedestrian dies after being struck by school bus in Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are investigating a school bus crash that killed a pedestrian in the Port Richmond section.
It happened before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Allegheny and Aramingo avenues.
Police say a man about 30-years-old was struck by a school bus.
He was rushed to Hahnemann University Hospital but died from his injuries.
It's not clear on how the accident occurred.
