Pedestrian injured after being struck by car on Columbus Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A pedestrian was injured after being hit by a car on Columbus Boulevard.
The Action Cam was on the scene on the boulevard near Dock Street in front of the Hilton Hotel around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
The victim was rushed to Hahnemann Hospital for treatment.
There's no word yet on their condition.
The car involved, a black Camaro, stopped after the accident.
The northbound lanes of Columbus Boulevard were closed for a short time while police conducted their investigation.
