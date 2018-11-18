Pedestrian injured after being struck by car on Columbus Boulevard

A pedestrian was injured after being hit by a car on Columbus Boulevard.The Action Cam was on the scene on the boulevard near Dock Street in front of the Hilton Hotel around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.The victim was rushed to Hahnemann Hospital for treatment.There's no word yet on their condition.The car involved, a black Camaro, stopped after the accident.The northbound lanes of Columbus Boulevard were closed for a short time while police conducted their investigation.------