Pedestrian killed after being struck twice in Bensalem identified

Police have identified a pedestrian who was killed after being struck by two vehicles on Street Road in Bensalem, Bucks County.The victim is 58-year-old Richard Hierholzer from Bensalem.It happened around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday near Brookwood Drive.Police say Hierholzer was walking in the crosswalk on Street Road attempting to get to the nearby 7-Eleven.Authorities say he had a red light.A vehicle was traveling east on Street Road with a green signal when the driver struck Hierholzer, police say.Police say the male driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with authorities. At this time, police say alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor.Hierholzer was then struck a second time by another passing vehicle on Street Road.The driver of this vehicle pulled over in the parking lot of First Stop Tobacco.Police say the female driver exited her car. They say she was seen screaming and making a phone call prior to leaving the scene in her vehicle.Images from Chopper 6 over the scene showed a vehicle crashed into a sign at Liberty gas station and damaged a utility pole.Bensalem police is requesting anyone who may have witnessed the fatal accident to contact them at 215-633-3719.The crash shut down Street Road between Hulmeville Road and I-95.----