TRAFFIC

Pedestrian killed after being struck twice in Bensalem

EMBED </>More Videos

Crash shuts down Street Road in Bensalem. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on February 20, 2019.

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by two vehicles on Street Road in Bensalem, Bucks County.

It happened around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday near Brookwood Drive.

Police say a man was walking in the crosswalk on Street Road attempting to get to the nearby 7-Eleven.

Authorities say the man had a red light.

A vehicle was traveling east on Street Road with a green signal when the driver struck the pedestrian, police say.

Police say the male driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with authorities. At this time, police say alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor.

The pedestrian was then struck a second time by another passing vehicle on Street Road.

The driver of this vehicle pulled over in the parking lot of First Stop Tobacco.

Police say the female driver exited her car. They say she was seen screaming and making a phone call prior to leaving the scene in her vehicle.

Images from Chopper 6 over the scene showed a vehicle crashed into a sign at Liberty gas station and damaged a utility pole.

Bensalem police is requesting anyone who may have witnessed the fatal accident to contact them at 215-633-3719.

The crash shut down Street Road between Hulmeville Road and I-95.

----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictrafficpa. newscrashaccidentpedestrian killedpedestrian struckBensalem Township
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
I-476 NB ramp reopens after truck carrying ash overturns
Interchange near Scudder Falls Bridge closing until summer
I-676 WB reopens after tractor trailer crash
Center City streets reopen following equipment transportation
More Traffic
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Snow and Sleet, Slippery Roads Today
Storm prep: PennDOT brines, tools to have in your car
Check School Closings and Delays
PennDOT announces vehicle restrictions for Wednesday
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Murphy declares State of Emergency for N.J. ahead of storm
Mom gets life in prison for death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper
Key witness says Colorado man fatally beat fianceé with bat
N.J. veteran says service dog saved his life
Show More
Man stabbed 4 times inside Center City 7-Eleven
Police: Man with 5 prior DUI convictions kills woman in crash
Ex-officer accused of sexually assaulting witnesses, suspects
More News